Safdarjung Hospital neurosurgeon among 5 held by CBI for illegal practices1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The accused persons compelled the patients to pay an amount for the instruments higher than the actual price and used to get a share in the overbilling
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a neurosurgeon of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi and four others for allegedly being involved in illegal activities and accepting money in exchange for medical advice.
