Safety scare: IndiGo plane's tail strikes runway while go-around during landing at Mumbai amid incessant rains

Mumbai: An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday while the aircraft attempted a go-around while landing in Mumbai amid poor weather conditions.

“On August 16, 2025 an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

In a go-around, an aircraft initiates a climb away from the runway instead of continuing its approach to land.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues Red Alert Mumbai woke up to relentless rain on Saturday, with several areas recording over 200 mm of rainfall in just a few hours. The downpour flooded low-lying pockets and threw local train services off track.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy showers across the metropolis over the next two days.