The father of Shariful Islam, the man who was arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, has claimed that the picture of the attacker from the CCTV footage that was initially circulated, does not match his son's face. Md Ruhul Amin Fakir said he has seen both the pictures – the one that was taken from Saif Ali Khan's building and the one after his arrest – and both are “completely different". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first picture of the attacker was a screenshot from the CCTV footage obtained from the 6th floor of Saif Ali Khan's building in Bandra. In the CCTV footage, the attacker is seen running down the stairs, in an apparent attempt to escape after the stabbing incident.

Suspect in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack incident

Speaking with a media channel, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir said, “My son Shariful Fakir has been arrested. I have seen both the images closely. I know my son and the two images are completely different." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police arrested the suspected intruder from Thane in Maharashtra on Sunday, January 19, three days after the attack. He is currently in police custody, and initial investigations indicate he intended to commit theft at a rich person's home. He wanted to flee to Bangladesh with the loot.

While questions are raised on the identity of the attacker, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane sparked a controversy as he raised questions over the knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. He wondered if the Bollywood star was “really attacked or if he was acting".

“The way Saif came out of the hospital, I am wondering if he was really attacked or is he acting," the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam raised questions about the actor’s swift return to normal life following a six-hour surgery for deep stab wounds.