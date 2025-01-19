Saif Ali Khan attack news: The Mumbai Police on January 19 released a statement regarding Saif Ali Khan's attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad who was arrested from Thane. The police has doubted the accused be a Bangladeshi national. The press conference by DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam came after the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly the actor in his house on Jnaury 16.

Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates: Key points on what DCP Dixit Gedam regarding the case While speaking to the media, DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, “On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old.”

Saif Ali Khan attack news: ‘Primary evidence to anticipate that accused is Bangladeshi’ DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, stated that initial evidence suggests the accused may be of Bangladeshi origin, as he lacks valid Indian documents. “There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national...As of now, we think that the accused has entered the residence (of Saif Ali Khan) for the first time...” the DCP Dixit said.

Saif Ali Khan attack news: 'Accused entered India illegally, was working in housekeeping agency DCP Dixit during the press conference also informed the media that the accused changed his name after he entered India illegally. The accused came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago and used to work in a housekeeping agency, he added.

“Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency,” the DCP said.

Saif Ali Khan attack news: ‘Attacker entered house with intention of robbery’ The DCP further stated that the accused entered the house with the intention to rob and will be brought to court, where the police will request his custody.

"He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later... We doubt he is of Bangladeshi origin..."