Saif Ali Khan attacked: Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his home on Thursday early morning and suffered multiple stab wounds. On Friday, a new video came to light showing the suspect. Find all the new developments in the case here.

Saif Ali Khan, the Bollywood actor, who made headlines on Thursday morning after an encounter with a burglar, is in the focus again. As a range of theories sprouted about the whereabouts of the intruder and failure of security system, the actor's house staff members are under radar. Mumbai police is probing every angle and questioning all suspects related to the incident in which the actor suffered multiple stab wounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A PTI video shows Saif Ali Khan's house staff being taken away from Bandra Police Station after questioning.

What CCTV footage revealed? On Friday, a new video came to light showing the suspect covering his face and taking the stairs of the building where Saif Ali Khan's family resides, PTI reported. He was spotted carrying a bag while venturing into 54-year-old actor's high-rise apartment, located in the posh Bandra West neighbourhood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and husband of Kareena Kapoor suffered grievous injuries after the assailant stabbed him multiple times with a knife at the 12th-floor flat in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment where he underwent major emergency surgeries hours after the assault.

The attacker has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor's house, police official informed PTI. CCTV footage from the site shows the suspect wrapped in a red scarf, carrying a backpack as he moved down the stairs at around 2.30 am from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan building.

Mumbai police were able to identify the assailant as his clearly visible in the first footage. However, no arrests has been made in the case yet. The probe agency detained a man who resembles the CCTV footage suspect for questioning. A search operation involving 20 police teams is in force to nab the culprit who seems to fall in 35 and 40 years age group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}