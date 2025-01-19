Saif Ali Khan attack news: The Mumbai Police arrested a man, identified as Vijay Das, in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra apartment. The Bollywood actor who was stabbed multiple times was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates Who is Vijay Das? Know all about the attacker 1. According to the Mumbai Police, "The arrested accused, Vijay Das, is a waiter at a restaurant and has confessed to having committed the crime," news agency ANI reported.

2. Mumbai Police has confirmed that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. The Times of India quoted police as saying that the accused initially said his name Bijoy Das (or Vijay das) but "later disclosed that his name was Mohammed Sajjad." Police said they were verifying the identity of the man

3. The police also informed that the arrested accused is a waiter at a restaurant.

4. Report by HT stated that the accused was previously working at a pub in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, DCP zone IX office will address a press briefing regarding the case at 9 am.

Saif Ali Khan attacked news Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Thursday and is currently in hospital. The incident took place inside his 12th floor apartment at `Satguru Sharan' building in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai. The thief was initially spotted in Jeh's room. He was carrying a stick and a knife and intended to rob the house, Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philip had said in her statement.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.