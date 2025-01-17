Saif Ali Khan attack news: The shocking news of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan inside his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's house by an intruder in the highrise Bandra apartment has shocked the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, Lalita D'Silva, the former nanny of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, has expressed deep concern for the two children.

Saif Ali Khan News LIVE While talking to Pinkvilla, D'Silva has shared her deep concern for both the kids especially Jeh given his young age. She told Pinkvilla, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young."

“They must have got really scared. I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished," she added as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Saif Ali Khan attack news: Thief was spotted in Jeh's room first The thief, who entered the actor's house was spotted in Jeh's room first. He was carrying a stick and a knife and intended to rob the house, Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philip said in her statement. Giving details on the incident, around 2 am, Philip spotted something moving inside the room and thought it to be Kareena. But, then saw a man's shadow near the bathroom door, wearing a cap. She was immediately alerted.

Philip attempted to pick up Jeh but was pushed away by the intruder, who warned her not to make any noise. The man, she said, pointed a finger at her and warned her, "Koi awaz nahin (don't make any noise). During the struggle, she sustained an injury to her wrist from the blade.

Saif Ali Khan health update The 54-year-old who is undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after suffering multiple injuries is now doing "very well" and expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors said as reported by PTI on Friday.

The Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital said, "We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him."

He also added that the actor is fit to be moved out of the ICU and "we are shifting him to a special room," he informed.

Saif Ali Khan: All about his injuries The doctor addded that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine, thoracic spine we call. A sharp object was lodged inside, which has gone very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord."

He further added that the doctors removed the sharp object and done repairing of the spinal injury.