Shariful Fakir, the Bangladeshi national who was arrested for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan has told the police that he resorted to the crime due to severe financial strains and help his ailing mother back in his country. During investigation, the Bangladeshi national has revealed that on the night of the crime, he entered Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent of theft. He wanted to steal from someone rich in the city and flee to his country with the loot to help his sick mother, the attacker has revealed to the police.

In the early hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a sharp knife by Shariful Fakir. The actor was then taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw where he went an emergency surgery.

With multiple stab injuries including one on his neck, Saif Ali Khan also had a piece of knife stuck in his spine when he was rushed to the hospital between 2 to 3 am.

WHAT SAIF ALI KHAN ATTACKER TOLD POLICE A police officer privy to the investigation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case told TOI that the Bangladeshi national chose the actor's house randomly.

“All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother," the police said.

On why he wanted to loot somebody rich when he was working with a housekeeping company, the police officer said he lost his job last month and found himself nearly penniless.

"The immediate provocation for the crime was that Shariful Fakir lost a housekeeping job at a Thane restaurant on December 15 when its contract with the manpower agency owned by Jitendra Pandey ended," the police officer said.

“He found himself nearly penniless."

He had lost a job in August 2024.

In September, he started working at a restaurant in Worli.

Earning ₹13,000 a month, Shariful Fakir used to send ₹12,000 to Bangladesh for his mother's treatment, he told the police.

Shariful Fakir survived on a mere ₹1,000 in a city like Mumbai.

He decided to rob someone rich after losing his second job.