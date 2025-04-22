Saif Ali Khan buys ‘second home’ at St Regis Marsa Arabia Island in Qatar months after knife attack, says ‘it is safe’

Months after the knife attack on him at his Bandra residence, actor Saif Ali Khan has bought a luxury property in The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl in Doha of Qatar. Speaking about the property, Saif Ali Khan said that was his “home away from home” and “very safe”.

Speaking at a press conference by Alfardan Group, Said Ali Khan said, “Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there.”

“And the concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful, and it’s just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you’re there is the important thing, and the views, and the food, and the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living, and these are a few of the things that led to my decision,” he said.

Speaking of how he came to buy the property at St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, the actor said he stayed there when he was in Doha for a shooting project.

“I thought it was amazing, and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for,” Saif Ali Khan said.