Saif Ali Khan buys ‘second home’ at St Regis Marsa Arabia Island in Qatar months after knife attack, says ‘it is safe’

“I thought it was amazing, and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for,” Saif Ali Khan said.