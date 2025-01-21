Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital, five days after sustaining injuries in a knife attack. Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. Actor Kareena Kapoor has left from her residence in Bandra for Lilavati Hospital.
Meanwhile, CCTV cameras have been installed at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan where the attack took place five days ago.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
