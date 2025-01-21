Saif Ali Khan returns home from Lilavati Hospital five days after knife attack

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital, five days after sustaining injuries in a knife attack. Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. Actor Kareena Kapoor has left from her residence in Bandra for Lilavati Hospital.

