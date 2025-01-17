Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was severely attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hour of Thursday, can be discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in two to three days, if he recovers in that time. The doctors, who have been treating Saif Ali Khan since the knife attack, said on Friday, January 17, that the actor's parameters have improved and he has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room.

Dr Nitin Dange said that Saif Ali Khan shall be discharged from the hospital in two to three days, depending upon his recovery. The actor has to take rest due to the knife-inflicted wounds he suffered. “Saif Ali Khan doing very well, his parameters have improved. Saif Ali Khan has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection,” doctors said.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, who met Saif Ali Khan after he reached hospital, said the actor had blood all over but he “walked in like a lion.”

“He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest,” he said, adding that Saif Ali Khan was safe from any symptoms.

"He is doing excellent. We made him walk. There was no problem or pain or any other symptoms. Looking at several parameters, including his injuries and wounds," Dange said.

The Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade that was extracted from Saif Ali Khan's back. One person in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan has been detained.