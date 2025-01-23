Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, along with their children – Taimur and Jeh, have been granted temporary police protection after the actor was stabbed at his residence during a burglary attempt. To further bolster security amid concerns after the stabbing incident, Saif Ali Khan also employed actor Ronit Roy's security firm for protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CCTV cameras were being installed at the actor's Bandra home, where the incident happened, before he was discharged.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital little after midnight on January 16 for stab wounds. He was discharged on Tuesday, five days after the attack. Visuals of Saif exiting the hospital and returning home amid heavy police security went viral on social media. Also Read | Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Shiv Sena on Saif Ali Khan attack: Nirupam questions ‘quick’ recovery, Dubey retorts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside his building complex, the actor even paused to wave at the flurry of cameras. According to the reports, Kareena Kapoor had also reached Bandra's Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged.

Ronit Roy owns “Ace Security and Protection" agency which has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in the past.

On Sunday, a Bangladeshi national was arrested in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During investigation, the Bangladeshi national has revealed that on the night of the crime, he entered Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent of theft. He wanted to steal from someone rich in the city and flee to his country with the loot to help his sick mother, the attacker has revealed to the police.

A police officer privy to the investigation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case told TOI that the Bangladeshi national chose the actor's house randomly.

“All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother," the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}