Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Sister Soha slams trolls over Bollywood actor’s recovery, ‘Why so interested…?’

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home in January and had to undergo immediate surgery. His quick quick recovery from the incident took many by surprise, leading some to question whether the severity of the attack had been exaggerated. In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan opened up about the trolling he received upon returning home. She shared that he “made it a point to walk without any assistance” after being discharged from the hospital.

Reacting to the negativity surrounding Saif’s recovery, Soha said, “My brother has already reacted to this, and I don’t think people will be interested in knowing my reaction on the same. But yes, I do get angry when people comment without having any information. They don’t have any emotions attached, so where do these passionate opinions come from?”

She continued, “When it doesn’t affect their personal lives, why do they get so interested? That is beyond my understanding. I don’t think about it much, because I know that people like to talk and they will. It doesn’t hold a lot of meaning, so we should end this discussion here.” In an earlier interview with PTI, Soha had confirmed that Saif was back at work. “It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright,” she said.

Soha recently appeared in Chhorii 2, and while reflecting on her experience working on the film, she said, “Our getups were such that we never got a chance to joke around. We couldn’t speak to anyone on the phone. When you are doing a scene, you have to live in that moment, so we would just go and sit in our vanity vans because having fun was difficult.”