Business News/ News / Saif Ali Khan news: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on attack, says ‘still trying to process’ | Full text of statement
Saif Ali Khan news: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on attack, says ‘still trying to process’ | Full text of statement

  • Saif Ali Khan news: Breaking silence on the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the day was incredibly challenging for the family.

Saif Ali Khan news: Kareena Kapoor broke silence on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan Attack News: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has issued her first statement on the incident of knife attack on husband Saif Ali Khan and said the family is “still trying to process" the events that have unfolded. Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that the day was incredibly challenging for the family. She has also urged the media to refrain from making speculations regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six knife wounds after an intruder entered his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday and attacked him, leaving the actor severely injured with a piece of the knife lodged in his spine. The doctors removed a 2.5 inch piece of knife from his spine. He also suffered two deep wounds as he confronted the attacker.

KAREENA KAPOOR'S ON SAIF ALI KHAN'S STABBING: FULL STATEMENT

It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.

While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.

I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.

-Kareena Kapoor Khan

