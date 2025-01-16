Saif Ali Khan news: First photo of attacker shows him climbing down stairs

Saif Ali Khan attack news: The police have released the first photo of the man, allegedly the attacker who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan on early Thursday morning. The first photo of the alleged attacker shows him looking at the CCTV camera while descending the stairs, reportedly of the actor's residence in Mumbai, in a major development which could lead the police into identifying the intruder at Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a shocking incident that raised questions on the overall security situation in Mumbai, Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by a man inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw by son Ibrahim where he underwent surgery.

In a statement, the doctors who operated on Saif Ali Khan said a 2.5 inch piece of the knife was removed from the actor's spine. The actor has also sustained injuries on his neck and hand. The actor is out of danger, the doctors said.

First photo of Saif Ali Khan attacker shows him climbing down stairs

What did the doctors who treated Saif Ali Khan say? "Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," Lilavati Hospital's neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange said.

Dr Dange said there were deep wounds on his left hand and right side of his neck, sustained during the confrontation with the attacker.

"There were two other deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. Saif Ali Khan is completely stable now. He is in recovery mode and is completely out of danger," Dr Dange added.

Mumbai Police registered a case of “armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt". After stabbing Saif Ali Khan multiple times, the attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor.