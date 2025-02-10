Nearly a month after the brutal attack by an intruder at his Mumbai home, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shared that his 8-year-old son Taimur was “absolutely composed” on seeing him in a blood-covered kurta. Although anxious about if the actor would die of the wounds, young Taimur told Saif: “I’m coming with you.”

But, Saif said, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan only allowed Taimur to accompany him to the hospital because she knew what he would do for him.

Saif was attacked on January 16 and suffered six knife wounds. He was hospitalised and needed surgeries.

In his first interview after the attack, Saif told the Delhi Times that Kareena was making calls frantically, but nobody was up. “We looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No’”

“He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you,’” Saif shared addressing why Taimur accompanied him to the hospital.

“I didn’t want to go alone,” Saif said, adding that the thought of Taimur accompanying him to the hospital gave him “a lot of comfort”.

“And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time,” he said

“My wife sent him, knowing what he would do for me,” Saif said, sharing why Kareena had let Taimur go with him.

“Maybe it wasn’t... at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I’d like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also,” he told Delhi Times.

So, Saif said, Taimur and Hari went to the hospital in the rickshaw.

Early reports claimed that Saif's older son Ibrahim had accompanied him to the hospital. Later, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital revealed it was Taimur.