Saif Ali Khan’s ₹25 lakh insurance approval prompts doctors’ body to flag ’preferential treatment’

A Mumbai-based doctors' body, Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), has raised concerns over the swift approval of Saif Ali Khan's ₹25 lakh medical insurance claim by Niva Bupa – a health insurance company in India, alleging ‘preferential treatment to a celebrity’. The doctors' body said the swift action on Saif Ali Khan's mediclaim shows how celebrities receive “favourable terms and higher cashless treatment limits” while common people face “insufficient coverage.”

In a letter to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the doctors' body, which represents over 14,000 medical professionals in India, has said that approval to Saif Ali Khan's insurance claim came within hours of his hospitalisation at Lilavati Hospital, showing inequality in how the mediclaims of common people are processed.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati in Mumbai on January 16, after he was attacked by an intruder at his residence in Bandra. Saif Ali Khan, 54 years old, was stabbed repeatedly during the robbery attempt. He underwent surgery and was later discharged.

The AMC said, “We are writing to express our concern and dissatisfaction regarding the recent news of Mr. Saif Ali Khan being sanctioned ₹25 lakh for cashless treatment under his insurance policy, which seems to be preferential treatment compared to the benefits available to the common policyholders."