Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Five questions remain unanswered

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the wee hours of Thursday during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor was severely injured when the intruder attacked him with a sharp weapon. The actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While more details emerge about the attack, 5 questions remain unanswered.

The assailant entered Saif Ali Khan's house at around 2:30 am and came to the actor's notice after a staff member raised an alarm. On confronting the intruder, the actor suffered injuries, including a severe spinal injury. The Mumbai Police reportedly identified the intruder and revealed that he used the fire escape staircase to barge into Saif Ali Khan's house.

Five critical questions that need to be answered are:

1. How did the assailant barge into the children's room? It is unclear how the intruder entered the children's room through the fire escape without being detected and countered by the security check.

2. How did the intruder defy security check? The security guard at the society reportedly did not notice any unauthorised entry. This leaves us with two possibilities - either the security guard was inattentive, or the attacker found a blind spot in the surveillance system.

3. How did the assailant manage to evade most CCTVs? Police sources told PTI that CCTV footage showed the intruder on the sixth floor of the building. Saif Ali Khan's family resided on the 12th floor. Police are investigating how the intruder was able to evade several other CCTV cameras, including one located at the entrance.

4. Did anyone from the house assist him in the burglary attempt? Given the intruder's ability to move freely within the premises, questions are being raised about whether the attacker was familiar with the building's layout or had inside assistance.

5. Was the intruder known to the family? The issue raises concerns about the intruder's knowledge of the society's layout. Authorities are probing the possibility of an inside job. They are investigating the possibility that the intruder might be linked to someone who had regular access to the house and could be the mastermind behind the attack. Police are probing staff and labourers involved in ongoing renovation work in Saif Ali Khan's society.