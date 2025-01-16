Explore
Business News/ News / Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Actor injured during scuffle, Mumbai police says ‘actor was stabbed 2-3 times’
LIVE UPDATES

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Actor injured during scuffle, Mumbai police says ‘actor was stabbed 2-3 times’

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan injured during scuffle with intruder at homePremium
Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan injured during scuffle with intruder at home

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly sustained minor injuries after an unknown individual entered his residence and was involved in a scuffle with the actor resulting in the injruies.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.

When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. Investigation is going on.

The actor, who was immediately attended to, has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

While his injuries are not severe, the police have initiated a full investigation into the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Saif Ali Khan stabbing news

16 Jan 2025, 09:18:55 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE: ‘Saif Ali Khan out of danger’, says official

A police official told PTI that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said. Khan received injuries in knife attack by the intruder. 

“He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger", the official said as quoted by PTI.

16 Jan 2025, 09:16:32 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE: Mumbai police issues first statement, says ‘actor was stabbed 2-3 times’

“Bollywood actor Sai Ali Khna was injured. He was injured when the intruder used a knife and tried to stab him. He has been hospitalised. He has been stabbed 2-3 times," as reported by India Today 

16 Jan 2025, 09:04:58 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE: Saif Ali Khan injured during scuffle with intruder at home

Actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly sustained minor injuries after an unknown individual entered his residence and was involved in a scuffle with the actor resulting in the injruies.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.

