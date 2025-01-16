LIVE UPDATES

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: Actor injured during scuffle, Mumbai police says ‘actor was stabbed 2-3 times’

Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE Updates: According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.