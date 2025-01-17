Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured during a confrontation with an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds in the brutal attack, one being close to the spine.

The actor underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital soon after the assault that occurred at his apartment in upscale Bandra. He is doing "very well," a doctor informed. As per a PTI report, the actor, the husband of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, will be discharged in two to three days.

Commenting on the deep spine injury Saif endured, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Dr Nitin Dange, said, “Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine, thoracic spine we call.”

Spinal fluid leak Let's find out how dangerous is a spinal cord injury for the human body. A doctor at Faridabad's Marengo Asia Hospitals answered the crucial question about what happens if there is a spinal fluid leak. Program Clinical Director-Brain & Spine Surgery, Dr Tarun Sharma said, “A spinal fluid leak is also known as a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak. It involves the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid from around the brain and spinal cord. CSF leaks can lead to reduced fluid pressure around the brain causing various symptoms.”

Symptoms of spinal fluid leak Some of the symptoms of spinal fluid leak are:

Headache: Headache is the most common symptom which might get worse while standing or sitting upright. If there is spinal fluid leak, headache will improve when lying down.

Neck pain

Stiffness

Nausea

Sensitivity to light or sound

Changes in hearing

What causes spinal fluid leak? Spinal fluid leak can happen in the following cases:

Head or spinal injuries

Surgical complications

Epidural injections

Spontaneous leaks with no apparent cause. Diagnosis of spinal fluid leak To diagnose spinal fluid leak, MRI or CT Scans with contrast and CT Cisternography, lumbar puncture or spinal tap are required.

Treatment of spinal fluid leak “Initial treatments often focus on relieving symptoms. This includes best rest, hydration and pain relievers. Caffeine either through beverages or in tablet form can help lower headache severity. Epidural blood patch procedure is a common effective treatment where a small amount of a patient's blood is injected into the epidural space helping to seal the leak,” Dr Sharma noted.