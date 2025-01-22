Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Action is being taken against Bangladeshis in the Nalasopara area adjacent to Mumbai. Bangladeshis are being identified, and action is being taken against them. This comes after the accused in the actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case turned out to be an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, DCP Pournima Chougule told ANI.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder inside his apartment in his Bandra residence on January 16. The accused reportedly entered Saif's residence in an attempt to rob his house. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused found security guards fast asleep

The police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, in connection with this case. The accused allegedly entered India through the Dawki River in Meghalaya. According to the police, the Bangladeshi national came to India nearly seven months ago and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to procure a SIM before moving to Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Eknath Shinde responds On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde extended his wishes to Saif Ali Khana and assured him that the government would take strict action against illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

“ My greetings and best wishes to Saif Ali Khan, I hope he recovers soon and comes back to the film industry. Whoever it is (the accused in the case), we won't spare them...it is our responsibility to keep Maharashtra safe. As per the decision taken by CM, action is being taken...we will take strict action,” Shinde told ANI.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Concerns over illegal migration The incident led to a debate over illegal Bangladeshi migrants entering India. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut urged the government to deport 'illegal foreigners' living in India citing national security concerns.

“This is a matter of national security, not just Bangladeshis but every foreigner coming to India illegally must be deported. In the US, 17,000 Indians are being removed, they are not illegal but are still being removed,” Raut told ANI.

Earlier, Shiva Sena MP Milind Deora wrote a letter to the Maharashtra government to deport illegal Bangladeshis.

“I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible. The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying,” Deora told ANI.