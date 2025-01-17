Saif Ali Khan news: The man who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with a knife at his Mumbai residence early Thursday, January 16, was last spotted at Bandra station. CCTV footage from Thursday morning shows the unidentified attacker in the Bandra area, wearing a different shirt. In the latest image, he is seen in a blue shirt, seemingly attempting to escape.

The attacker, meanwhile, remains at large despite nearly 48 hours since the attack and more than 30 teams on the lookout for him. Police picked up a carpenter in connection with the attack on Khan (54) at his apartment in the wee hours of Thursday as he resembled the intruder, and brought him to the Bandra police station for questioning on Friday morning, but released him later.

Another CCTV grab and a video footage of the attacker was released on Thursday evening, few hours after the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Saif Ali Khan lives. The time stamp on the video footage showed around 2.30 am.

Saif Ali Khan received some deep wounds when the intruder attacked their home in Bandra. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw where he was taken for a surgery. Doctors said a piece of knife was lodged into his spine when Saif Ali Khan came to the hospital.

During surgery, the doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury.