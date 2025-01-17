Saif Ali Khan news: Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital who treated on Saif Ali Khan for multiple stab wounds, said the actor was soaking in blood when he walked into the hospital. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw after he was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of Thursday, January 16.

Doctors revealed that Saif Ali Khan walked into the hospital with multiple wounds. During surgery, they removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in his spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury. Saif Ali Khan News LIVE Updates

"Saif Ali Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine, thoracic spine we call. A sharp object was lodged inside, which has gone very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord," Dr Nitin Dange said.

‘Saif Ali Khan was soaked in blood, walked in like a lion’ The doctors said Saif Ali Khan walked into the hospital “like a lion”. “He [Saif Ali Khan] was soaked in blood when he arrived in the hospital. But he walked in like a lion. He is a real hero,” Dr. Niraj Uttamani said.

“He is very fortunate. If a knife was 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury,” he added.

Speaking of Saif Ali Khan's recovery, the doctors said the actor is doing “very well” and expected to be discharged in two to three days. “He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest,” he added.