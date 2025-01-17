Sakat Chauth, also known as Maghi Chauth, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Sakat and Lord Ganesha. The festival involves fasting and praying for children's well-being. This year, Sakat Chauth is being celebrated on January 17.

Sakat Chauth, known by several names such as Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi or Maghi Chauth, is an auspicious day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Sakat and Lord Ganesha. Sakat Chauth is being observed on January 17 this year.

Sakat Chauth time Notably, the lunar day associated with the festival is Chaturthi Tithi which began at 4:06 am today and concludes at 5:30 am on January 18, according to Drik Panchang. Moonrise, an integral part of the Sakat Chauth festival, will take place at 9:09 PM tonight.

Sakat Chauth significance This occasion holds special significance for mothers and is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Magh. On this day, mothers traditionally fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their offsprings.

Drik Panchang states," Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi fasting on each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. However Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during month of Magh is also observed as Sakat Chauth and it is observed mainly in North Indian states."

Sakat Chauth Ritual Married women observe a fast on this day and may even abstain from drinking water. Married women offer prayers for their children’s well-being with some offerings, especially modaks. After sighting the moon, females break their fast which is observed for happiness and prosperity of the family.

Sakat Chauth 2025 Moonrise time Given below is city-wise Sakat Chauth 2025 Moonrise time:

Delhi - 9:09 PM

Noida - 9:07 PM

Gurugram - 9:00 PM

Mumbai - 9:34 PM

Lucknow - 8:55 PM

Kanpur - 8:57 PM

Prayagraj - 8:52 PM

Meerut - 9:06 PM

Ghaziabad - 9:08 PM

Mathura - 9:08 PM

Amritsar - 9:16 PM

Ahmedabad - 9:32 PM

Agra - 9:05 PM

Patna - 8:44 PM

Jaipur - 9:16 PM

Bikaner - 9:25 PM

Udaipur - 9:26 PM

Jodhpur - 9:28 PM

Alwar - 9:12 PM

Jaisalmer - 9:36 PM

