Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship Appraised at $3.6 Billion as It Renews Neiman Push
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Saks Fifth Avenue are in talks to raise financing to bolster the cash portion of an offer to buy competitor Neiman Marcus, according to people familiar with the matter, moving two of America’s biggest high-end department stores closer to a deal after years of on-and-off courtship.