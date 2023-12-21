comScore
Sakshee Malikkh breaks down, quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide elected WFI president

 Chanchal

Sakshee Malikkh has announced retirement from wrestling minutes after an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment, was elected as the WFI president

Premium

Sakshee Malikkh has announced retirement from wrestling in protest after Sanjay Singh, an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan, was elected to the top post. Sakshee Malikkh said she “would not be competing under the presidency of Brij Bhushan's loyalist. "I quit wrestling," announced Sakshee Malikkh during a press conference.

“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..." Sakshee Malikkh said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

 

 

Published: 21 Dec 2023, 05:03 PM IST
