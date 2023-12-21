Sakshee Malikkh breaks down, quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide elected WFI president
Sakshee Malikkh has announced retirement from wrestling in protest after Sanjay Singh, an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan, was elected to the top post. Sakshee Malikkh said she “would not be competing under the presidency of Brij Bhushan's loyalist. "I quit wrestling," announced Sakshee Malikkh during a press conference.