In good news for members of Parliament and former MPs, the Central government has notified the increase in the salary.

The government has also increased allowance, pension and additional pension, which will be effective from April 1, 2023.

According to the notification, the monthly salary has been increased from 1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh, which is hike of 24 per cent.

The daily allowance has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

The monthly pension has been revised from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000.

Additional pension for every year service in excess of five years has been increased from ₹2000 to ₹2,500.