Salary, allowance and pensions of MPs and ex-MPs to increase — check new pay here

In good news for members of Parliament and former MPs, the Central government has notified the increase in the salary.
The government has also increased allowance, pension and additional pension, which will be effective from April 1, 2023.
According to the notification, the monthly salary has been increased from 1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh, which is hike of 24 per cent.
The daily allowance has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.
The monthly pension has been revised from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000.
Additional pension for every year service in excess of five years has been increased from ₹2000 to ₹2,500.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3 and sub-section (1A) of section 8A of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 (30 of 1954), the Central Government hereby notifies the increase in the salary, daily allowance, pension and additional pension of Members and Ex-Members of Parliament on the basis of Cost Inflation Index specified under clause (v) of the Explanation to section 48 of the Income-tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961), with effect from the 1st April, 2023,” reads the notification.