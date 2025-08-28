Salman Khan aims to recover ₹7.24 crore in unpaid dues, challenges NCLT order

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which dismissed his appeal claiming an unpaid amount of ₹7.24 crore from a company called Jerai Fitness, reported the news agency PTI on 28 August 2025.

According to the agency report, Salman Khan owns a fitness equipment brand named ‘Being Strong’, which was opened in collaboration with Jerai Fitness.

Khan has not approached NCLAT after NCLT dismissed his plea to start insolvency proceedings against Jerai Fitness for an unpaid amount of ₹7.24 crore.

Last week, a two-member bench at the NCLAT adjourned Khan's petition after his legal counsel asked for an adjournment.

“Counsel for the appellant prays for an adjournment, adjourned to 15.09.2025,” reported the news agency, citing a NCLAT order dated 22 August 2025.

According to the news report, a two-member bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (technical) Barun Mitra has ordered to list Salman Khan's petition for a hearing on 15 September 2025.

Why did NCLT dismiss Salman Khan's appeal? In May 2025, the Mumbai branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Salman Khan's insolvency plea against Jerai Fitness, where he claimed a ₹7.24 crore unpaid amount, reported the news agency.

NCLT's verdict was that the claim was disputed in nature and was “in domain of recovery proceedings.”

The order further added that the company's ‘undisputed debt’ amounts to over ₹1.63 crore, along with the GST dues from a corporate debtor. The court said that the amount is in default, and the remaining debt claimed in this Petition can not be said to be an undisputed debt.

“There exists an undisputed debt amounting to ₹1,63,76,682 along with GST due from Corporate Debtor and the said amount is in default and the remaining debt claimed in this Petition can not said to be undisputed debt,” reported the news agency, citing the NCLT order passed on 30 May 2025.

Who owns ‘Being Strong’? Salman Khan owns the trademark ‘Being Strong’ and reserves all the exclusive rights to grant a licence and use it. In October 2018, he entered into a trade licence deal with Jerai Fitness, giving them the rights to use the trademark on the company's products.

The Bollywood actor agreed to revise the royalty payable by the Corporate Debtor to him from the period of commencement of the first agreement till 31 March 2023.

However, according to Khan, after the Corporate Debtor failed to make the payments, he sent a demand notice on September 14, 2024, demanding payment of ₹7.24 crore along with interest at 24 per cent per annum and later moved NCLT claiming default.

While Jerai Fitness contended that there was a pre-existing dispute between the parties and that it invested significant money towards making necessary components to launch a category of products known as the “X-tend” series and “Proton series”.

NCLT observed that Jerai Fitness has right to "manufacture, market, distribute, sell" the products under the trademark "BEING STRONG" and to create promotional material using the trademark.

However, as per the clauses there had to be prior intimation of all major and substantial decisions with respect to the manufacture, promotion, marketing and distribution of the products to the petitioner and such decisions were to be taken by Alvira Agnihotri or her authorised person on behalf of petitioner.

NCLT observed Jerai Fitness was restricted from distributing any products under the trademark which were not specifically pre-approved.

