Mumbai Police on Tuesday , November 12, night arrested a 24-year-old man for sending threat messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Salman Khan had received a death threat on November 8, with the sender demanding ₹5 crore on "behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang." The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline.

Besides issuing a death threat to Salman Khan, the sender has also issued a threat to the lyricist of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’. In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.

Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the actor blackbuck case – the animal is revered as sacred in the Bishnoi community. Also Read | Salman Khan speaks about 'blackbuck murder' in old video; social media reacts

While Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024.

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police had arrested a 35-year-old man from Karnataka for sending a threat message for the actor along with a demand for ₹5 crore on traffic police's helpline. He was identified as Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi.

The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active."

“During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," an official said.