Salman Khan receives another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; ‘If he wants to stay alive he should…’

Actor Salman Khan, on Tuesday, received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said the Mumbai Police Traffic Control officials.

“This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active,” read the message, stated officials.

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said, reported PTI. The latest threat for the Bollywood actor comes just a month after he received a similar threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on October 29, with a demand to pay ₹2 crore.

The Bishnoi community and Salman Khan have been in a tussle since Khan was accused of killing a black buck, when he went for shooting 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in Rajasthan in 1998. Ever since, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken it upon himself to kill Salman Khan, stated reports.

Salman Khan previous death threats Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his office by three gunmen on October 12 in Bandra.

In April 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police registered another case against 18 identified and other unidentified members of the Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan at his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai. The development followed a firing outside the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai by Bishnoi gang members.

The sender had claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."