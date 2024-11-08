Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered

  • A threat directed at Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reported to Mumbai Traffic Control.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Photo by AFP)

The Mumbai Police on November 8 informed that a threat message for Actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night i.e. on November 7. The police further informed that a case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police.

Also Read | Baba Siddique’s murder to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother’s extradition | Timeline

The investigation on this is currently underway.

Earlier on November 7, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Karnataka for sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for 5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. The accused Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police.

On November 5, Mumbai Police Traffic Control had received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi which said, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give 5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

Also Read | Meesho under fire for selling Lawrence Bishnoi t-shirts

The Bollywood actor has been receiving death threats and is targeted by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, alleged members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's home in Bandra, sparking major concerns about his safety. The feud between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to 1998, when the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi gang rival fires 8 times at Delhi businessman’s home | Watch

SRK receives death threat

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received death threat and a demand for 50 lakh was made, Mumbai police. The Mumbai police summoned a lawyer from Raipur as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said as reported by PTI. The official further added that lawyer innformed that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSalman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.10
    10:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    721.65
    10:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    38.05 (5.57%)

    Tata Motors share price

    810.20
    10:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -9.6 (-1.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.85
    10:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -2.35 (-1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,119.25
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2013.75 (4.46%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    243.45
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    4.9 (2.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.25
    10:27 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.22%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,434.15
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    9.55 (0.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,205.00
    10:26 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -85.95 (-6.66%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,293.00
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -81.9 (-5.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    451.70
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -25.85 (-5.41%)

    IRCON International share price

    204.55
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.55 (-4.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    286.40
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    19.75 (7.41%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,457.95
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    89.95 (6.58%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.05
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.45 (5.92%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    129.25
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.15 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.