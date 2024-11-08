Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered

The Mumbai Police on November 8 informed that a threat message for Actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night i.e. on November 7. The police further informed that a case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police.

The investigation on this is currently underway.

Earlier on November 7, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Karnataka for sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for ₹5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. The accused Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police.

On November 5, Mumbai Police Traffic Control had received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi which said, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

The Bollywood actor has been receiving death threats and is targeted by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, alleged members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's home in Bandra, sparking major concerns about his safety. The feud between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to 1998, when the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.

SRK receives death threat Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received death threat and a demand for ₹50 lakh was made, Mumbai police. The Mumbai police summoned a lawyer from Raipur as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said as reported by PTI. The official further added that lawyer innformed that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint.