Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered

Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered

Livemint

  • A threat directed at Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reported to Mumbai Traffic Control.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Photo by AFP)

The Mumbai Police on November 8 informed that a threat message for Actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night i.e. on November 7. The police further informed that a case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police.

The investigation on this is currently underway.

Earlier on November 7, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Karnataka for sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for 5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. The accused Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police.

On November 5, Mumbai Police Traffic Control had received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi which said, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give 5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

The Bollywood actor has been receiving death threats and is targeted by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, alleged members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's home in Bandra, sparking major concerns about his safety. The feud between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to 1998, when the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.

SRK receives death threat

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received death threat and a demand for 50 lakh was made, Mumbai police. The Mumbai police summoned a lawyer from Raipur as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said as reported by PTI. The official further added that lawyer innformed that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.