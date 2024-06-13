Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently unveiled harrowing details of the gun-firing incident that took place on April 14 outside his Bandra house. The sound of a bullet woke him up that day.

He said that on that fateful day, he woke up to the sound of gunshots when two motorcycle riders opened fire outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Mumbai Police alleged that the shooters had conspired to kill Salman Khan and were hired by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident," reported ANI, citing the police statement.

The statement added, "Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected, which is not true, and these views should not be taken seriously."

On June 4, a four-member team arrived at the star's house to record the statement. The team, comprising an officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, reportedly recorded the statement of Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan. The questioning stretched for as long as six hours.

The probe revealed that Salman Khan was at home on the day of the firing and had slept late after attending a party. In his statement, the actor recounted that the sound of a bullet which hit his flat's balcony woke him up: "I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone," Salman said.

The actor 'thanked the officials' for their assistance as he informed them that his life was in danger.

Police have so far arrested six suspects, two of whom have been apprehended and detained in Gujarat – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. On April 26, Anuj Thapan and another individual were nabbed from Punjab. However, one of the suspects, Anuj Thapan, died in police custody. Another suspect, Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia, was arrested from Bhiwani in Haryana.

Police investigations revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly planned the assault on Salman Khan's car in Maharashtra's Panvel and used weapons sourced from a Pakistani arms supplier.

Sources indicate that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi and associate Goldie Brar, bought AK-47s, M-16s and other high-calibre weapons from a Pakistani dealer. The mastermind planned to either ambush Salman Khan's car or attack his farmhouse in Panvel, reports said.

(With inputs from ANI)

