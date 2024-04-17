Days after two assailants shot multiple fire at Salman Khan's Bandra residence in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the Bollywood superstar on Tuesday. The video of the meeting between the two from Salman Khan's house has left the netizens shocked who were quick to point out the simple and sobber interior of the house.

The inside videos from Salman Khan's house sparked a conversation among social media users with many wondering the reason behind the simple lifestyle of a superstar like Salman Khan.

“What amazes me, just look at his house, so small, simple and mediocre, when can buy villas at the the most premium places, interesting and impressive. Example for people who spend unnecessarily on building huge houses to get validation from society, oh!! I just remembered Ambani while typing this as well, he’s the opposite of this, Antilia," wrote a user on X, while sharing the video of Salman Khan's house.

Responding to the X post, another user pointed out towards the possibility of the guest meeting room being completely different from the other corners of the house.

“This is just guest meeting room. His house in the same building is a Triplex," wrote an X user.

“Even if you think it a guests meeting room the guests meeting rooms are supposed to be even more lavish and structured," social media user responded.

Govt will ensure no one dares to do such act in Mumbai: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath met Salman Khan on Tuesday after two assailants attacked Salman Khan's house on Sunday. After meeting the Bollywood superstar, CM Shinde made it clear that such incidents have no place in Mumbai. He also said that the government will ensure that no one dares to do such act in the metro city.

"There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing," Shinde said referring to firing on Khan's residence.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde added.

Two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing at Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!