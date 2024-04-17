Salman Khan's 'mediocre' home grabs netizens' attention as CM Shinde visits Galaxy Apartment: ‘Example for those…’
Mahrashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at his house in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Tuesday
Days after two assailants shot multiple fire at Salman Khan's Bandra residence in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the Bollywood superstar on Tuesday. The video of the meeting between the two from Salman Khan's house has left the netizens shocked who were quick to point out the simple and sobber interior of the house.