Salman Khan upgrades security with ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV after Baba Siddique’s murder

In light of Baba Siddique's murder, Salman Khan is taking death threats seriously. He has increased security measures apart from his recent purchase of a bulletproof car which is unavailable in India

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan safety has come under scrutiny after the murder of his friend Baba Siddique, in the face of fresh death threats,
Bollywood actor Salman Khan safety has come under scrutiny after the murder of his friend Baba Siddique, in the face of fresh death threats,(AFP)

Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has upgraded his security amid new death threats. The actor's safety and security became a major cause of concern after the NCP leader and Salman Khan's friend was brutally murdered outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East on October 12 night by three armed men.

The Big Boss 18 host has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for quite some time now and is taking his safety and security very seriously after fresh death threats surfaced. Consequently, Salman Khan's security has been beefed up along with an addition of a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet of cars.

The Dabangg actor bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth 2 crore and is making arrangements to ship it from Dubai, according to Bollywood Society report. The urgent need to import the car to India will also carry a hefty amount, since the car is not available in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSalman Khan upgrades security with ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV after Baba Siddique’s murder

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.