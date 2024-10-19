Hello User
Business News/ News / Salman Khan upgrades security with 2 crore bulletproof SUV after Baba Siddique's murder

Salman Khan upgrades security with ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV after Baba Siddique's murder

Written By Fareha Naaz

In light of Baba Siddique's murder, Salman Khan is taking death threats seriously. He has increased security measures apart from his recent purchase of a bulletproof car which is unavailable in India

Bollywood actor Salman Khan safety has come under scrutiny after the murder of his friend Baba Siddique, in the face of fresh death threats,

Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has upgraded his security amid new death threats. The actor's safety and security became a major cause of concern after the NCP leader and Salman Khan's friend was brutally murdered outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East on October 12 night by three armed men.

The Big Boss 18 host has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for quite some time now and is taking his safety and security very seriously after fresh death threats surfaced. Consequently, Salman Khan's security has been beefed up along with an addition of a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet of cars.

The Dabangg actor bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth 2 crore and is making arrangements to ship it from Dubai, according to Bollywood Society report. The urgent need to import the car to India will also carry a hefty amount, since the car is not available in the Indian market.

