Salman Khan, the beloved Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is known for his down-to-earth personality, casual outfits, movies and Bigg Boss. But his recent appearance at a special screening of Loveyapya, featuring Aamir Khan's son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor on February 5, it was the actor's luxurious 470+ baguette-cut diamond watch that has caught everyone's attention.

During the special screening, Salman wore ripped blue jeans and green polo T-shirt, paired with shinny silver coloured diamond watch and black shoes.

All you need to know about the watch According to Times Now report, the Bollywood actor had worn Audemars Piguet, a luxury Swiss watch from the brand's Royal Oak collection.

According to reports, the watch features over 470 baguette-cut diamonds. The case and bracelet alone are set with 474 baguette-cut diamonds, totaling 47.20 carats, while the dial is adorned with 116 baguette-cut diamonds, amounting to 7.32 carats.

In total, the watch showcases 590 diamonds, with an impressive combined weight of 54.52 carats.

The luxuiorus watch features 42mm case size made with 18k white gold and is powered by Audemars Piguet AP 2325 mechanical movement with 38 hours power reserve.

In addition to this, the Bracelet is 18k White gold with AP folding clasp is not water-resistant is priced at whooping $1,390,400 i.e. approximately ₹12 crore.

Salman Khan's Valentines' day post Bollywood star Salman Khan latest post on Instaram was wishing fans happy Valentine's Day in a fam-jam way. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram with his "Khandaan," showing him alongside his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, as well as Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen. The post captioned, "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day."