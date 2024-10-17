Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call: ‘Kuch baatein karni hain’

Former girlfriend Somy Ali called for the Bishnoi community to forgive Salman Khan for a past incident. She invited Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, for a Zoom conversation, expressing her intention to visit Rajasthan's Bishnoi temple afterward.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published17 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Actor-turned-women rights activist Somy broke up with Salman in 1999 and moved from Mumbai to the US and has stayed there since then
Actor-turned-women rights activist Somy broke up with Salman in 1999 and moved from Mumbai to the US and has stayed there since then(Instagram)

Following the news of Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and his warning to "everyone who helps Salman Khan", the former girlfriend of the Bollywood star, Somy Ali, on Thursday invited the gangster for a Zoom call.

Actor-turned-women rights activist Somy broke up with Salman in 1999 and moved from Mumbai to the US and has stayed there since then. While she has maintained that she had a troubled relationship with the actor, she's also defended him multiple times.

She took to Instagram to engage with Lawrence, who is currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail. In her social media post, Somy wrote a “direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi”, and addressed him as “bhai” while inviting him over for a Zoom call.

“Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? (Greetings, Lawrence brother. I've heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done?)” she wrote.

Referring to Rajasthan as her most favourite place in the world, Somy said she wants to visit Bishnoi's temple for a prayer, but “pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye , aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye (let's get done with the Zoom call first)”.

She also claimed that the chat is for his own good and requested the gangster to share his number with her.

Check Somy Ali's post here:

This isn't the first time Somy has requested the Bishnoi community to “forget and move on” from Salman Khan's 1998 incident.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy had said, "If you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line. I don't support hunting as a sport, but this event took place so many years ago.:

" Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf if he has made a mistake and please forgive him,” she had added.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSalman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call: ‘Kuch baatein karni hain’

