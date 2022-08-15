Salman Rushdie 'pulling through': Ex-wife Padma Lakshmi

Salman Rushdie 'pulling through': Ex-wife Padma Lakshmi2 min read . 15 Aug 2022
Padma Lakshmi, TV personality and former wife of Indian author Salman Rushdie, said that he is ‘pulling through’ after Friday's stabbing incident at an event
Padma Lakshmi, TV personality and former wife of Indian author Salman Rushdie, said that the author was “pulling through" after Friday's stabbing incident at an event in New York. Padma Lakshmi also hoped that Salman Rushdie heals swiftly following the stabbing incident.
In a tweet, Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Relieved Salman Rushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."
On Saturday, Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator, a day after he was stabbed in western New York State during a lecture. Reports also suggested that Salman Rushdie had started talking.
Earlier, his son Zafar Rushdie on Sunday said that his father remains in critical condition in hospital as he continues to receive extensive ongoing medical treatment.
Zafar added that he was glad to see his father's "usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact" after he was disconnected from the ventilator. Salman Rushdie was put on a ventilator after he was attacked at an event in New York.
Salman Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that the Indian author was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk. His agent did not give out more details.
"Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment. We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words," his son said in a statement.
"Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact. We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defence and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time," he added.
Hadi Matar, who stabbed Salman Rushdie at the New York event, pleaded “not guilty" to attempted murder in the second degree and other charges in a New York court.
After reports of Saman Rushdie's stabbing spread, several world leaders and literary figures expressed shock at the incident which took place during an event in Western New York state.
(With agency inputs)
