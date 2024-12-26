Salman Rushdie's controversial novel, ‘The Satanic Verses’, is back on the shelves in bookstores across India, 36 years after the ‘ban’ was imposed when Muslims found it ‘blasphemous’.

In November, the Delhi High Court lifted the so-called ban on the novel, observing that the government could not produce the original notification that imposed it in 1988.

The reappearance of the novel on the bookshelves has triggered yet another row—this time involving the Nehru-Gandhi family. The book was banned in 1988 by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi after an uproar because parts of it were considered blasphemous by Muslims.

Many considered the decision by Rajiv Gandhi a knee-jerk and regressive step after the controversial Shah Bano case – perceived as one of the milestones in Muslim women’s fight for rights in India and the battle against personal laws.

“It is very apt that the book appearing in Indian bookshops for the first time should coincide with the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Advisor to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Kanchan Gupta was quoted as saying in a report by News18.

“Atal Ji used to say: The answer to a book you don’t like is a book you would endorse; the answer does not lie in either burning a book or proscribing it’," Gupta, who also worked with Vajpayee, said.

The Congress said it was wrong to blame Rajiv Gandhi. “There are sensitivities, which we need to be mindful of. But we never banned the book; only imports were stopped," the party said in a statement cited by News 18.

The timing of the book's reappearance is significant. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family for emergency and curbing freedom.

‘Congress curtailing freedom of speech’ Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking in Rajya Sabha, accused the Congress party of having a record of curtailing freedom of speech and banning books on the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Majrooh Sultanpuri and Balraj Sahni were both jailed in 1949. During one of the meetings organised for the mill workers in 1949, Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem that was written against Jawaharlal Nehru, and therefore, he had to go to jail. He refused to tender an apology for the same and was jailed,” Sitharaman said, initiating the two-day debate on the Constitution, which completed 75 years on November 26, in the Upper House on December 16 during the debate on the Constitution of India.

Clearly, the availability of 'The Satanic Verses' has once again given the BJP the chance to point a finger at the Congress and question the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress on their claims that only they can protect freedom and the Constitution.

Why is The Satanic Verses controversial? Salman Rushdie's fictional novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ ran into a global controversy shortly after its publication in September 1988, allegedly over some passages on Prophet Muhammad termed as “blasphemous”.

Apart from the ban, Iran's then-supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, calling on Muslims to assassinate him. In August 2022, Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage during a lecture in New York, leaving him blind in one eye.