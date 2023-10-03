Sam Bankman-Fried explored paying Trump to not run for president, was indicated ‘$5 billion’ as price, book excerpt says
The former FTX chief also planned to 'give $15 million to $30 million to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell to defeat the 'Trumpier' candidates in the Senate races', as per the book released by author Michael Lewis.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had in 2020 explored paying a sum to former United States President Donald Trump to opt out of the race to re-enter the White House, as per a book released by author Michael Lewis.
