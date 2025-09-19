Sam Pitroda breaks silence after controversy over 'had been to Pakistan, felt at home remark: 'I want to clarify...'

Sam Pitroda finally broke the silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest remark that he “felt at home” during his visit to Pakistan, and issued a ‘clarification’ on the same.
“When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds - not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions,” Pitroda posted on X.
In an interview, Rahul Gandhi's close aide had said: “I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly seized on Pitroda's statement to attack the Congress, mocking it as the “Islamabad National Congress”.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for the latest updates)