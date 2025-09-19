Sam Pitroda breaks silence after controversy over 'had been to Pakistan, felt at home remark: 'I want to clarify...'

Sam Pitroda finally broke the silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest remark that he “felt at home” during his visit to Pakistan, and issued a ‘clarification’ on the same.

“When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds - not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions,” Pitroda posted on X.

What was Sam Pitroda's remark? In an interview, Rahul Gandhi's close aide had said: “I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly seized on Pitroda's statement to attack the Congress, mocking it as the “Islamabad National Congress”.