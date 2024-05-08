Sam Pitroda ‘Chinese, African’ remark: DMK says ‘he couldn’t explain properly' after PM Modi's ‘cut ties’ dare
DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Sam Pitroda meant 'we are all together but maybe he couldn't explain it properly'
As PM Narendra Modi dared Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to snap ties with the party following Sam Pitroda's “people in the South look like Africans and those in the East look like Chinese" remark, the MK Stalin-led party distanced itself from the racist comment, saying they were “unwarranted". DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Sam Pitroda meant “we are all together but maybe he couldn't explain it properly."