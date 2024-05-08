Active Stocks
Sam Pitroda ‘Chinese, African’ remark: DMK says ‘he couldn’t explain properly' after PM Modi's ‘cut ties’ dare

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Sam Pitroda meant 'we are all together but maybe he couldn't explain it properly'

Sam Pitroda has resigned as the Indian Overseas Congress Chairman after the remarks became viral (PTI)Premium
Sam Pitroda has resigned as the Indian Overseas Congress Chairman after the remarks became viral (PTI)

As PM Narendra Modi dared Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to snap ties with the party following Sam Pitroda's “people in the South look like Africans and those in the East look like Chinese" remark, the MK Stalin-led party distanced itself from the racist comment, saying they were “unwarranted". DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Sam Pitroda meant “we are all together but maybe he couldn't explain it properly."

“We are all together even though there are many religions, culture, language. Racially we have never differentiated the people of India. This is unwarranted and we are not for it. This [remark] is not ours, we talk about linguistic and cultural equality and that people living in all the states should treated equally. Ultimately what he said is that we are all together, maybe he could not explain it properly," Elangovan was quoted as saying by News18.

Another report quoted the party attacking PM Modi for his stance on another such comment a BJP leader had made. “PM Modi was silent when a BJP MP made similar statements in the past," NDTV quoted the DMK as saying.

Also Read: ‘Looked at myself in mirror and I appeared…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese, African' remark

Sam Pitroda, in an interview to 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

As the matter snowballed, PM Modi asked if Congress' key ally DMK will snap ties with it. He asked if DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, “who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made--will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people."

“Do they have the guts?" PM Modi asked.

Sam Pitroda has resigned as the Indian Overseas Congress Chairman after the remarks became viral.

Published: 08 May 2024, 10:17 PM IST
