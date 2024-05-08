Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman as row erupts over his ‘Chinese, African’ remark
Amid his ‘Chinese, African’ remark that erupted controversy, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he has resigned as IOC Chairman ‘of his own accord’
Sam Pitroda has stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) as a political row erupted over his racist remarks. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Sam Pitroda has resigned “of his own accord" and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted his decision.