Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case. The court also sentenced them to seven years in jail.

"After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to he jail from the court itself," Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel, who was representing the prosecution, said.

Magistrate Shobit Bansal, presiding over the MP-MLA court, handed down the maximum seven-year sentence to all three convicts. A fine of ₹15,000 was also awarded to all three of them.

On January 3, 2019, BJP MLA Akash Saxena filed the FIR at the Ganj police station in Rampur, alleging that Azam Khan and his wife assisted their son in acquiring two counterfeit date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

According to the charge sheet, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

After the verdict, former DGS (Crime) Arun Saxena said, "Abdullah Azam Khan had two birth certificates. Akash Saxena filed a FIR. After the probe, the charge sheet was filed. The court has given its judgement today and all three people were found guilty. On the conviction point, the court sentenced all three to a maximum of seven years' imprisonment. Approximately a fine of ₹15,000 has also been imposed."

