SP's Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima, son Abdullah get 7 years jail in fake birth certificate case
Magistrate Shobit Bansal, presiding over the MP-MLA court, handed down the maximum seven-year sentence to all three convicts
Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case. The court also sentenced them to seven years in jail.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message