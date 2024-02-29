Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case, as per sources.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may skip CBI summons on Thursday in illegal mining case, sources suggest. Akhilesh Yadav is a witness in illegal mining case registered five years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI had issued summons asking the party chief to appear before it on February 29, officials informed. The notice issued under section 160 of CrP permits a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe. "He is not the accused. He is a witness," a senior official informed PTI.

Party sources further informed that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to attend a meeting of PDA "Picchda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)" at the party office and has no plans to go anywhere at the moment. The Samajwadi Party's backward wing state president Rajpal Kashyap said, "Akhileshji will attend a meeting of PDA at the party office today," reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said, "He is not going anywhere. He will be attending a meeting in Lucknow," reported PTI. He added, "I don't have detailed information… But it is sure, he is not going to Delhi today," over CBI summons.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered a probe in the case pertaining to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. During the period when Akhilesh Yadav was chief minister, it is alleged that public servants permitted illegal mining during 2012-16, and illegally renewed licences despite a prevailing ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal.

Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP while reacting to the issued notice in the cases registered in 2019. He said, "The SP is on the maximum target (of the BJP). In 2019, I got a notice in some matters as there were Lok Sabha elections then. Now, when the election is approaching again, I am getting a notice again," reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cheging at BJP, he further added, "I know, when the election comes, notice will also come. Why this nervousness? If you (BJP) have done a lot of work in the past 10 years, why are you nervous?"

(With PTI inputs)

