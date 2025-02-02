Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making headlines after she was spotted with Citadel director Raj Nidimoru at a pickleball tournament went viral. Her recent social media post ignited rumours further as one of the photos show the 37-year-old actress holding Raj Nidimoru's hand.

In a post on Instagram, Samantha shared pictures from the World Pickleball League match on February 1. The owner of the Chennai Super Champs team can be seen holding Raj's hand due to which fans speculate that she might be confirming their relationship.

The caption to the post states, “My first venture into the world of sports — pickleball, of all things — has been so transformative! I came into it with a lifetime of hesitation, ‘cos I had always avoided sports because I hate losing.”

Elaborating on the qualities of athletes and the spirit of sportsmanship, Samantha Ruth said, "It’s all about learning, evolving beyond wins and losses, and pushing beyond limits... has taught me so much….And I couldn’t have asked for better teammates than Raj and Himank on this rollercoaster journey."

She added, “This is just the beginning!” However, neither Samantha nor Raj has made any official statement about the status of their relationship or addressed any of the rumours.

Notably, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with Raj Nidimoru in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress is collaborating with the director duo Raj and DK again in the upcoming series Rakht Brahmand.

Netizen reaction on Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru Speculating about their relationship, a user wrote, “Sam seems to be coming out in the open that she is with Raj, there are videos from other event where she is just with Raj as well.” Another user remarked, “Love is in the air.” A third user wrote, “Good she has to move on.” A fourth user replied, “She deserves good human being.”